Newsmakers to Feature: Dress for Success- March 8, 2020

Dress for Success is the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers with Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehehalshick. The organization helps to empower women with job skills and the attire they need to enter the workforce.
Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Linda Armstrong, Founder and CEO of the Dress for Success Luzerne County and Mary Ann Iezzi, Director Dress for Success Lackawanna.
Armstrong and Iezzi will explain the criteria for the program. They will also discuss various aspects of Dress for Success from teaching women job skills to help with choosing the appropriate attire for entering the workforce.
Newsmakers will air on Sunday, March 8 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WYOU.
More information
Dress for Success Luzerne County
38 W Market St
Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18701
(570) 270-4949
Dress for Success Lackawanna County
431 N 7th Ave, Ste B
Scranton, Pennsylvania 18503
Moving to Scranton MarketPlace
(570) 941-0339
Dress for Success accepts nearly new, contemporary, ready to wear, seasonal career appropriate women’s professional attire in all sizes
Our greatest needs are:
* Women’s clothing in size 0-2 and 14 and up, especially larger sizes
* Women’s business-appropriate shoes in various sizes and especially sizes 9 and above.
* Control undergarments in large sizes (new))
* New, unused and not expired cosmetics and toiletries
* Handbags/totes
All career appropriate clothing donations MUST be laundered/dry-cleaned and ready to wear. No donations should be in need of repair.