Newsmakers to Air Sunday, June 30

On this Sunday Newsmakers- the United Way Wyoming Valley will be the featured topic.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Bill Jones, CEO, and President of the United Way of the Wyoming Valley.

Jones will discuss an upcoming new initiative called ALICE which will focus on helping families who are having a difficult time financially. He will also talk about the many programs the United Way offers to help lift community members from poverty.

The Dolly Parton Library and Success by Six programs will also be discussed. Jones will also highlight the Nurse’s Pantry which is a unique United Way Program in the Wyoming Valley.

The program will air Sunday, June 9, at 6:30 am on WYOU and on Sunday, June 30 at 11:30 am on WBRE.

The United Way “Poverty to Possibility” movement is focused on making lasting change by reducing poverty among children and their families in our community.

Success By 6 is raising awareness about early childhood development. It is improving the delivery of critical services for very young children and their families.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library: Each month a new, carefully selected book will be mailed in your child’s name directly to your home until the age of five.

United Way of Wyoming Valley Phone: (570) 829-6711