Newsmakers to Air Sunday, July 12 Topic: Addiction During a Pandemic

Newsmakers will air this Sunday, July 12. The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

This month’s topic is dealing with addiction and substance abuse during a pandemic. The panel of guests includes Jason Harlen, CEO Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol, Stefanie Wolownick, WVDA, Prevention Supervisor, and Samantha Martin, Clinical Supervisor at WVDA.

They will discuss alcohol, drug, and gambling addictions.

The program airs Sunday, July 12 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol

Alcohol and Drug Services, Inc.

Help is just a phone call away

(570) 820-8888 Click here for more info

National Hotline SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Data from the National Survey on Drug Abuse and Health shows that nearly one-third of people aged 23 and over who used drugs for the first time began by using a prescription drug non-medically.

More people die in America every year from prescription drug abuse than die from heroin and cocaine combined, according to a new report from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

Recovery from drug and alcohol addiction is a lifelong process, which requires a commitment to a plan of recovery.

For those in recovery from an SUD, social support is crucial since social isolation is a risk factor for relapse. (National Institute on Drug Abuse)

If you know someone who is experiencing or recovering from an SUD, now may be a good time to reach out to them to see how they are and to remind them that they are loved. (National Institute on Drug Abuse)