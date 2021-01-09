Newsmakers to Air Sunday- January 10, 2021

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) This Sunday’s Newsmakers will focus on the rising concerns of domestic violence during the pandemic.

COVID 19 continues to impact our lives in many ways every day. On this Sunday’s Newsmakers the focus of the conversation will be the Domestic Violence Service Center. Newsmakers will air Sunday, January 10th at a new time 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Sherry Castrine and Tammy Rodgers of the Domestic Violence Service Center.

They will talk about the impact of the pandemic on victims of domestic violence. The Domestic Violence Service Center offers a wide range of programs and services.

Castrine and Rodgers will talk about new the layer of concern for victims who may be unable to reach for help due to restrictions in place by the pandemic. They will also highlight the services and programs they offer. They will also talk about ways the public can help through volunteering and donations.

*The program is an encore of November’s program.

24/7 Hotline 1-800-424-5600

DVSC is the only agency in Luzerne and Carbon County whose primary purpose is to provide emergency shelter and comprehensive services for victims of domestic violence and their dependent children. DVSC is also the only agency which provides long term transitional housing to victims as well as other homeless women and children. In addition, DVSC offers a multitude of services including 24-hour hotline for crisis intervention, information and referrals; Protection From Abuse advocacy/accompaniment; civil legal representation by attorneys; parenting and life skills programs; children’s programs and community education.

During October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Annual Empty Place At The Table was virtual, please click on the link below. https://youtu.be/5_EXmLuaWps