(WBRE/WYOU) Breaking the Stigma of Addiction and the Hope for Recovery is the focus of the conversation on Newsmakers.

Host Jayne Ann Bugda will be joined by guests Jason Harlen, CEO of Wyoming Valley Alchohol and Drug Services, Stefanie Wolownik, Prevention/Education Supervisor, Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, and Carol Coolbaugh, who lost her son to addiction and represents GRASP (Grief Recovery After Substance Passing).

The panel will discuss the stigma of substance abuse on individuals and their families. They will also focus on hope for recovery and options for help available. Coolbaugh will share her personal story of losing her son to addiction and the need for support and awareness. Newsmakers air on Sunday, September 11 at 7:30 am on WYOU and at 11:30 am on WBRE.

Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, Inc. is a private, non-profit agency that was founded in June 1973.

WVADS, Inc offers programs to support family members and friends.

Gambling is often overlooked – many feel it is socially acceptable

Addiction service regulations and laws are stringent. There are more confidentiality regulations governing drug and alcohol treatment than most other disciplines.

Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services

570 -820-8888

wvadsinc.com

Grief Recovery After Substance Passing (GRASP) was created to offer understanding, compassion, and support for those who have lost someone they love through addiction and overdose.

GRASP Meets the 4th Wednesday of each month at 6 pm at the ARC at the Salvation Army in Wilkes-Barre.