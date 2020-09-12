Newsmakers from Your Local Election HQ- September 12-13, 2020

Newsmakers From Your Local Election Headquarters Will Begin A New Season This Weekend

      This Week Luzerne County Democratic Party Chairperson Kathy Bozinski And Luzerne County Republican Chairperson Justin   Behrens  Will Join Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda And Andy Mehalshick   For A Spirited Conversation,

    Newsmakers Airs This Saturday, September 12 At 11 Am On WYOU And Sunday, September 13 At 11 Am On WBRE

Republican Party of Luzerne County

1108 Twin Stacks Drive
Dallas, PA 18612
gopluzerne@gmail.com

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK

Democratic Party of Luzerne County

116 Thomas Street
Larksville, PA 18704

Phone: 570-262-4226

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK

