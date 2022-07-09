(WBRE/WYOU) Veterans’ Appreciation is the topic of discussion this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the monthly public affairs program.

This month’s topic is focusing on our veterans. Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by David M. Eisele, Director of Veterans Affairs Lackawanna County, Matt Guedes, Executive Director Camp Freedom and Pastor Terry Drost, Peckville Assembly of God

. They will discuss the role of the County Veterans’ Service Officer and how they help veterans and their families. The programs and benefits of Camp Freedom, located in Carbondale, will also be discussed. Eisele, Guedes, and Drost will talk about how they work together to help veterans with all needs. The conversation will also focus on two upcoming events “Summer Salute” at Camp Freedom, on August 20th from 10 to 4 pm, and the “Veterans Appreciation Day” also on August 20 from 6 to 8 pm at Peckville Assembly of God. Both events are geared towards veterans and their families.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, July 10 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

“Veterans Appreciation Day”

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Time: 2:00pm-7:00pm

Peckville Assembly of God

3364 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Blakely

Speaker: Judge Tom Munley

MORE INFORMATION

Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs Office

570 963-6778

Lackawanna County Government Center123 Wyoming Ave, 1st Floor, Scranton

To learn more about Camp Freedom CLICK HERE

Find a Country Veterans Service Officer CLICK HERE

To learn more about Peckville Assembly of God CLICK HERE