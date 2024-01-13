(WBRE/WYOU) The Valor Clinic Foundation will be the topic of this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Host Jayne Ann Bugda will be joined by Mark Baylis, the founder and CEO.

The Valor Clinic is dedicated to helping area veterans. Baylis will discuss the history of the Valor Clinic and how he was inspired to start the nonprofit for his fellow veterans. He will also focus on the many programs and resources the Valor Clinic offers including shelter, food, and support programs. Baylis will also talk about the “Stand Down” events that are held across the region monthly that offer food and clothing to veterans and anyone in need. The need for volunteers will also be discussed.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, January 14 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

mbaylis@valorclinic.org

Phone

570-664-6468

Stay up to date with Valor Clinic Events

FACEBOOK

VALOR Clinic Foundation (VCF) assists in accessing benefits, and shelter for Veterans with limited or no access to care.

Provide Veterans with assistance accessing benefits, securing shelter, and providing long-lasting Post Traumatic Stress resources.

Stand Down provides non-perishable food, clothing, and warm meal where homeless frequent or live.







Here’s our current list of items we are seeking. • Deodorant (women & men) • Toothpaste • Blue Jeans (men 30-38 size) • Hoodies (L, XL, XXL) • Q-Tips • Women & Men underwear (new only) • Thermal underwear (new only) • Tampons / Maxi Pads • Winter Coats • Sweatpants • Peanut Butter • Canned Fruit (with pop tops) • V-8 Juice • Sneakers, Warm Boots for Children, women & men) This list will be updated, so continue to check back. We are looking for local businesses who are willing to become a drop off location by hosting a barrel at their facility. We are looking for groups to take part with donation drives / collection