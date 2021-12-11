Newsmakers to Feature the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Sunday, December 12th

(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will feature the Ronald McDonald House in Danville this Sunday. The program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. Newsmakers will air Sunday, December 12 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Bugda and Mehalshick will have as their guests Michael Turlis, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc., Renee Gerringer, Director of Donor Relations, and Molly Aungst , Director of Marketing and Events.

The Ronald McDonald House marked a milestone this year. The “House the Love” built is now 40 years old. The panel will talk about its history, the programs and services offered, and what the future holds for the Ronald McDonald House.

Since 1981, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville has been providing a “Home-Away-from-Home” for families of children who are hospitalized or receiving outpatient care.

In 2017 Ronald McDonald House of Danville opened the Ronald McDonald Family Room located outside the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

The Family Room offers parents of critically ill children a place to eat, sleep, and regroup within the hospital

The Ronald McDonald House can accommodate up to 64 guests at one time and on average 88% of that time the House is at maximum capacity.

The Ronald McDonald House of Danville is the proud sponsor of Camp Dost. Camp Dost is held at Camp Victory, a special needs camping facility, located in Millville, PA.