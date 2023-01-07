(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will focus on Homeless Concerns in our Community this Sunday. The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

They will have as their guests Justin Behrens, CEO and Executive Director of the Keystone Mission, and John Thibodeau, who is a client of the Keystone Mission.

Behrens will discuss the history of the Mission and the many services it offers to those who are homeless. He will also talk about how the Keystone Mission helps change lives. Thibodeau will talk about his personal experience and how the Keystone Mission is making a difference in his life.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, January 8 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Keystone Mission is an Evangelical, faith-based non-profit organization that seeks to share the hope of the Gospel with all who enter our doors.

The Transformation Program is based on 5-Pillars that focus on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The pillars are Job Readiness, Life Skills, Spiritual Training, Heart & Mind, and Self-Care.

The Mobile Outreach program, powered by staff and volunteers, takes a portion of resources on the road to seek out guests in the community.

Volunteer at the Keystone Mission

Keystone Mission provides a variety of volunteer opportunities throughout Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

A shadow day is when you visit our facility and the program of your choice to see how it works and decide if this is the best fit for you.



Need more Information

(570) 871–4795

Keystonemission.org

Keystone Mission Fundraiser:

Keystone Mission is hosting a concert with featured country music artist, Mo Pitney live at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts on February 11, 2023.

Mo Pitney is known for his song Behind This Guitar which cracked Billboard’s Top Ten Country Albums Chart in 2016 the first week of its release. Pitney’s latest song Ain’t Lookin’ Back is available to stream or download.