Newsmakers to Feature PA CareerLink, Sunday, January 9, 2022

(WBRE/WYOU) Looking for a new career or skills to enhance your job search? Pennsylvania CareerLink will be the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers Program. The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. They will have as their guests Christine Jensen, PA CareerLink® Administrator, Luzerne County, and Tracy Kleban, Business Services Manager PA CareerLink, Luzerne County.

They will discuss the many programs available through CareerLink, and the opportunities to increase job skills and services to help in finding a new career. Jensen and Kleban will provide a lot of valuable information about the program and services.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, January 9th at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Launched in July, 2012, PA CareerLink® is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

For Job-Seekers:

In PA CareerLink®, job-seekers have the ability to search and apply for job openings across the Commonwealth or narrow it down to their own town.

For Employers:

It is easy to search the talent pool in PA CareerLink®. Simply create a job posting and connect with candidates for free.

