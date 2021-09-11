Newsmakers to Air Sunday, September 12, 2021- Topic: Suicide Awareness and Prevention

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Suicide Awareness and Prevention is the topic of this Sunday’s Newsmakers.

Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the monthly public affairs program. They will have as their guests, Judy Herschel, Susquehanna County Commissioner, Maryann Colbert, Administrator, Lackawanna-Susquehanna Counties Behavioral Health Intellectual Disabilities Early Intervention (BHIDEI) Program, and Denise Carey, Scranton Counseling Center.

The panel will discuss how to open the conversation about suicide, they will also discuss the warning signs and how we can break the stigma of suicide, and where to get help. The Susquehanna County Suicide Awareness Initiative will also be discussed. SAI’s mission is to identify resources and gaps in services in order to prevent the incidence of youth suicide and suicidal behavior in Susquehanna County.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, September 12 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Scranton Counseling Center

Mental Health Crisis