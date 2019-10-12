Newsmakers to Air Sunday, October 13- Topic: Bullying

On this Sunday’s Newsmakers, the topic of discussion will be dealing with a bully.
Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Tammi Burke- Victims Resource Center, Manager of Community Services and Trudy Enslin, Victims Resource Center, Manager of Prevention Education.
They will discuss the warning signs parents need to look for if they believe their child is the target of a bully. Burke and Enslin will also talk about the program they present to area schools and groups on the bullying. The discussion will cover what parents can do if their child is the bully.
They will also discuss the many programs and services available at the Victims Resource Center.
Newsmakers will air Sunday, October 13 at 6:30 am on WYOU and at Noon on WBRE.
More information Victims Resource Center 570-823-0765
Signs of bullying
Unexplainable injuries
Lost or destroyed personal items.
Frequent headaches, feeling ill, faking illness.
Changes in eating habits
Difficulty sleeping
Declining interest in school
Sudden loss of friends
Decreased self-esteem
Self-destructive behaviors
What to do if you are being bullied
Tell an adult
Talk to a friend
Don’t fight back.
Be confident
Surround yourself with people that make you feel good.
Keep a record of what’s happening.
What can you do if you think your child is a bully
Talk with your child.
Talk with staff at your child’s school
Do not advise your child to fight with the other child.
Make sure your child has a safe and loving home
Provide an environment where he/she can take shelter, physically and emotionally
There are many things that bystanders to bullying can do to become upstanders:
•Question the bullying behavior.
•There is strength in numbers too! Bystanders can intervene as a group
•Walk with the person who is the target of bullying to help diffuse potential bullying interactions.
•Reach out privately to check in with the person who was bullied
•Never laugh or encourage the bully behavior
•Tell an adult.
Victims Resource Center
Carbon County
1001 Mahoning Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 379-0151
Luzerne County
71 North Franklin Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-0765
Wyoming County
119 Warren Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-5544