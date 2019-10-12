Newsmakers to Air Sunday, October 13- Topic: Bullying

On this Sunday’s Newsmakers, the topic of discussion will be dealing with a bully.

Victims Resource Center 570-823-0765

Signs of bullying

Unexplainable injuries

Lost or destroyed personal items.

Frequent headaches, feeling ill, faking illness.

Changes in eating habits

Difficulty sleeping

Declining interest in school

Sudden loss of friends

Decreased self-esteem

Self-destructive behaviors

What to do if you are being bullied

Tell an adult

Talk to a friend

Don’t fight back.

Be confident

Surround yourself with people that make you feel good.

Keep a record of what’s happening.

What can you do if you think your child is a bully

Talk with your child.

Talk with staff at your child’s school

Do not advise your child to fight with the other child.

Make sure your child has a safe and loving home

Provide an environment where he/she can take shelter, physically and emotionally

There are many things that bystanders to bullying can do to become upstanders:

•Question the bullying behavior.

•There is strength in numbers too! Bystanders can intervene as a group

•Walk with the person who is the target of bullying to help diffuse potential bullying interactions.

•Reach out privately to check in with the person who was bullied

•Never laugh or encourage the bully behavior

•Tell an adult.

Victims Resource Center

Carbon County

1001 Mahoning Street

Lehighton, PA 18235

(610) 379-0151

Luzerne County

71 North Franklin Street

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

(570) 823-0765

Wyoming County

119 Warren Street

Tunkhannock, PA 18657

(570) 836-5544