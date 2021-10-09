Newsmakers to Air Sunday, October 10, 2021 – United Way Wyoming Valley 100 Years

Executive Producer Special Project, Newsmakers Host

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Newsmakers will air this Sunday, October 10th.  The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.   

 Bugda and Mehalshick will be joined by Bill Jones, President, and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

  The organization is celebrating 100 years on October 11.   

Jones will discuss how the United Way was founded in the Wyoming Valley and talk about its programs through the years.  A great trip down memory lane and a look to the future. 

  Newsmakers will air Sunday, October 10th at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

Learn more about the United Way of Wyoming Valley

Andy Mehalshick and Jayne Ann Bugda interview Bill Jones, President, and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley for Newsmakers

