Newsmakers to Air Sunday, March 14, 2021- Topic: CASA

Newsmakers will air Sunday, March 14 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Newsmakers will feature the work of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA Volunteers) this Sunday. Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by John Aciukewicz, Esq., Executive Director, CASA of Luzerne County Suzanne Kapral , CASA Volunteer.

They will discuss the role of the CASA Volunteer to speak for an abused or neglected child in court, the need for volunteers, and how the pandemic has impacted their work. They will also discuss some of CASA’s upcoming fundraisers.

CASA of Luzerne County

CASA of Luzerne County began in 2013 to help children who were abused and neglected find a voice

A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a trained community volunteer who is appointed by a judge to represent the best interests of a child or sibling group in the court system.

Want to be a CASA Volunteer

https://luzernecasa.org/

Or call

(570) 855-2247

CASA also needs volunteers to assist us with fundraising, outreach programs, special events and office tasks.

CASA of Luzerne County is happy to announce auditions for this year’s NEPA Sings event are now open.

NEPA Sings is presented for the fourth year by Geisinger and PNC Bank.

Those wishing to audition for a spot in the finals are encouraged to visit luzernecasa.org/nepasingsauditions and register for a virtual audition which will be held via Zoom on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ten finalists will be selected to compete in the final virtual show which will be produced for the second year by Coal Creative. In addition to being named winner of NEPA Sings 2021, finalists are competing for a cache of amazing prizes which will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s show will be broadcast on the big screen at The Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek on Thursday, June 24.

To stay up to date on all things NEPA Sings, follow CASA of Luzerne County on Facebook.

Additionally, those wishing to become a NEPA Sings sponsor or advertise during the event should visit luzernecasa.org/nepasingssponsor or contact Sarah Mule’ at smule@luzernecasa.org.

All proceeds from NEPA Sings will benefit CASA of Luzerne County.