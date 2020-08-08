Newsmakers to Air- Sunday, August 9 Topic: Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center

Monitoring child abuse and neglect during the pandemic will be the focus of Sunday’s Newsmakers program.

Newsmakers is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick.

They will have as their guests Shannon Peduto, M.Ed., Executive Director Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center and Beverly Hernandez, Program Manager at Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

They will discuss the low number of cases of abuse being reported during the pandemic and how the community can get involved. They also discuss some coping measures parents can take during this pandemic.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, August 9 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE

More information

Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center

Serves victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, drug endangerment, human trafficking, and other crimes.

In 2019 the center served over 500 children who were abused. Since its inception, the Advocacy Center has assisted more than 3,000 children and families in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania has two types of reporters of child abuse: those who are encouraged to report (permissive reporters), and those who MUST report (mandated reporters).

ChildLine is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to receive referrals of suspected child abuse

If you suspect abuse or neglect call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.