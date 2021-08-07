Newsmakers to Air Sunday, August 8 Topic: Back to School

(WBRE/WYOU) Back to School will be the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will have as their guests Dr. Brian Uplinger, Ed.D. Superintendent of Schools. Hazleton Area School District and Robert F. Mehalick, M.ED. Superintendent, Crestwood School District.

They will talk about the lessons they learned from dealing with a pandemic and talk about how each district is preparing to welcome students and staff back to class.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, August 8 at 7:30 am on WYOU and at 11:30 am on WBRE.