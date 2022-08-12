(WBRE/WYOU) Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers. Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the program.

They will have as their guests Kristen Grebey, Family and Community Support Coordinator for Pennsylvania Parent and Family Alliance. (PA Parent and Family Alliance), Arline Matkins and Howard J. Grossman from the Northeast Pennsylvania Intergenerational Coalition, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

They will talk about the Intergenerational Coalition and its programs and services in the community that help grandparents who are taking on a new role of raising their grandchildren. The conversation will focus on the daily challenges and the support available through the Coalition and the PA Parent and Family Alliance. The upcoming Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Conference on October 21st will also be highlighted.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, August 14 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE with more information on PAHomepage.com.

The NEPA Intergenerational Coalition is the local branch to assist grandparents and other relative caregivers facing the responsibility of raising their grandchildren or youngsters.

The coalition meets monthly at the Pittston Memorial Library providing information on child support, custody, adoption, legal assistance, education, health care, support group participation, financial issues and referrals.

15th annual 2022 Conference which will be in person on October 21, at the Woodlands from 9 AM to 3 PM.

Please Register by calling the Area Agency on Aging 570-822-1158 **Ask for Susan