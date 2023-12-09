(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will air this Sunday with the topic the power of a good laugh. Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick host the monthly public affairs program.  

Bugda and Mehalshick will have as their guests Marie Onukiavage –   NAMI Scranton and Northeast Region Executive Director and Jeannine Luby, of Laugh to Live for an enlightening program on laughter.  The focus of the conversation will be on the power of laughter and humor therapy.  The panel will discuss the research behind it.  They will also focus on how NAMI and Laugh to Live joined forces to form the Humor Therapy Fund and how it is helping people across the region. Onukiavage and Luby will also talk about depression and the resources available to people in our area.   

    Newsmakers will air on Sunday, December 10 at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

 

 To talk with a NAMI HelpLine Specialist,  call 800-950-NAMI (6264). 

  1. Text “NAMI” to 741741. 

More Information:  

NAMI Northeast Region PA  

Naminepa.org  

570-342-1047  

Laugh to Live  

laughtolive.net  

Also on FACEBOOK  

Laughter Short Term   

Stimulate your organs: Heart, Lungs, increases endorphins released by your brain  

Relieve Stress  

Soothe Tension  

Burns Calories  (okay only a few)  

Long Term   

Improve your immune system  

Relieve pain  

Improve your mood  

Source: Mayo Clinic  

How to Include Laughter into Your Daily Life  

Laugh Yoga  

Listen to a funny podcast  

Watch funny videos or movie   

NAMI is a nonprofit, grassroots, self-help, support and advocacy organization  

Founded in 1979, NAMI today works to achieve equitable services and treatment for more than 15 million Americans living with severe mental illnesses and their families   

Andy Mehalshick, Jayne Ann Bugda, Marie Onukiavage –   NAMI Scranton and Northeast Region Executive Director and Jeannine Luby, of Laugh to Live