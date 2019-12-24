News Lights in the Garden Village

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A 1.2 million dollar beautification project in one part of Luzerne County was unveiled tonight.



The West Pittston streetscape project culminated with a celebration and inaugural lighting of the new lights in the borough.

Wyoming Avenue from Luzerne Avenue to Exeter Avenue was closed for the event. The project brought on by the 2011 flood disaster was part of the recovery plan from state and federal money.



The mayor joined state and local delegates to flip the switch on this phase of the project symbolizing the community’s recoveries from the flood eight years ago.

“A moment like today is a hallmark moment for me. But, it’s a great success story for 7, 8, 9 years of good, hard work. And it really looks good. I’m proud of the lights tonight.” Mayor Tom Blaskiewicz told us.