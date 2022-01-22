Newport Township house fire causes crews to battle smoke

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews battle smoke in cold temperatures in a Newport Township house fire, Saturday.





Smoke was seen for a distance as Newport Township Fire Department responded to a two fire alarm double complex home for the report of a fire around 1:00 p.m. on West Main Avenue.





Eyewitness News crew on the scene tell us that firefighters are still battling smoke on the roof of the structure.

No word at this time if anyone was injured or the state of the home. This is a developing story we will update with the latest as it is released.