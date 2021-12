NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are investigating what led to a fire Friday morning in Newport Township.

An official with the Newport Township Fire Department said that blaze began on the backside of the house around 9:00 Friday morning. Crews also say that no one was injured in this fire.









Other companies that were on scene were Nanticoke Fire Department and Hanover Township Fire Department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.