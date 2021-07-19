Newly released FBI documents detail races fixed at Pocono Downs by Whitey Bulger

SAN FRANCISCO – NOVEMBER 16: Boston gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger, Jr. poses for a mugshot on his arrival at the Federal Penitentiary at Alcatraz on November 16, 1959 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of pages of documents have been released by the FBI from notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger’s file, some detailing a horse race scheme carried out by Bulger’s group in Plains Township.

The FBI says the records were posted on the agency’s Vault public records database earlier this month and will be the first in a series of records released on Bulger.

The released files detail instances where Bulger fixed races at Pocono Downs in Plains Township.

In the documents, Pennsylvania State Police say Bulger met with a jockey at the Treadway Inn in August 1974, ordering the jockey, riding the horse “Star of Trent”, to ensure the horse placed first, second or third.

A member of Bulger’s group told investigators they fixed a race on August 18, 1974, because the owner and trainer said they could help the horse, “Cactus Jack R” win the sixth race, and the horse would pay a good price, the files say.

The man also admitted to paying four jockeys varying sums of money to ensure their horses did not finish first, second or third in the race. This left two horses remaining in the race, one being “Cactus Jack R”. Members of Bulger’s group were said to have placed approximately $4,000 in wagers on “Cactus Jack R”, the FBI says.

One of the horses in this race, “No Hurry”, was injected by Bulger’s group with a depressant, because it was “superior to all the other horses in this race” and a track favorite, the FBI documents say. A member of Bulger’s group payed off the boy who controlled the “spit box”, to switch this horses urine with another horse in the race.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 in connection with a series of gangland slayings and other crimes while also working as an FBI informant who “ratted” on the New England mob, his gang’s main rival.

Bulger was killed in federal prison in West Virginia in 2018. Authorities have not charged anyone with his killing, but law enforcement officials said at the time that two Massachusetts mobsters were suspects.