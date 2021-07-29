New York woman sentenced for passing $14,000 worth of counterfeit currency

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York woman has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for conspiring to pass $14,000 worth of counterfeit currency.

According to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Courtney Murray, 23, pleaded guilty to passing and attempting to pass counterfeit currency between September 2019 and April 2020 at locations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Maryland.

Murray was sentenced to 10 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

Rashaun Ferguson also pleaded guilty to conspiring to pass counterfeit currency. He is awaiting sentencing.

According to court documents, they were both found with fake ID’s, fraudulent credit card equipment and marijuana.