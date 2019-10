(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say a man wanted for the machete murder of a Bronx New York woman, is arrested in Hazleton.

Victor Mateo is in the Luzerne County Prison on Friday.

Police say he was wanted for the October third murder of a woman using a machete.

Officials knew he had family in Hazleton, and set up surveillance on west Tamarack Street.

They picked him up without incident.

He is being charged as a fugitive and is waiting for an extradition hearing.