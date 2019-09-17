New York Man Taken into Custody in Strong-Armed Robberies

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It was a scary start to the morning in one part of Wilkes-Barre — two armed robberies.

Tonight, police say the suspect is Francisco Hernandez of New York.

He is facing robbery and other charges.

Eyewitness News was there as he was taken into custody.

According to police, the first robbery happened along Madison Street, roughly a block away from Daniel J. Flood Elementary School.

A mother putting her daughter in the car was attacked and held-up from behind.

The woman held on to her purse and was allegedly struck with Hernandez’s gun.

A short time later– police responded to East Market Street and North Washington Street for another reported armed robbery.

Hernandez was quickly apprehended by police.