New York man on motorcycle charged with fleeing from State Police in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man from New York is being charged after fleeing from a police officer in Hazle Township on Tuesday, according to state police.

In a news release, police say a trooper saw a KTM motorcycle without a license plate, traveling northbound on SR 309 near Airport Road. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop when the motorcycle driver began to flee, traveling upwards of 70 mph and passing multiple cars from the center lane, police paperwork says.

Police go on to say the motorcycle driver committed multiple traffic violations, including running a red light and traveling at 100 mph. Troopers say the motorcycle almost hit multiple vehicles while fleeing.

The driver rode the motorcycle to the owner’s home where he was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was identified as Ramon Collado Taveras, 25, of Queens, NY. Troopers say he has been charged with multiple felonies and traffic violations.