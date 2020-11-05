New York man facing charges after attempted burglary of Pocono convenience store

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Brooklyn man has been arrested after Pocono Mountain Regional Police were dispatched to Super Smoke Convenience Store on SR940 for a report of a burglary alarm going off at the business.

When officers arrived, they report seeing the rear entrance of the business open and hearing someone inside. The person inside exited the building as police set up a perimeter.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Franklin Vazquez, of Brooklyn, NY, who ran back inside the building when an officer attempted to speak to him. Vazquez ran out of the back of the business, over a fence and led police on a foot chase, ignoring all verbal commands from officers.

Officers caught Vazquez in the parking lot of CVS where he was then taken into custody. Police say Vazquez was in possession of suspected heroin, cocaine and numerous Oxycontin pills.

Inside of the convenience store, officers say they located a duffel bag containing stolen merchandise. They also found a backpack belonging to Vazquez which contained crow bars, bolt cutters and a cordless circular saw.

Vazquez faces multiple charges including burglary, criminal trespassing, possessing instruments of crime, attempted theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering. He was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility.