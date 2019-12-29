New Year’s Traditions and Safety Reminder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New Year’s Eve is just a few days away. Not only that, but it’s the beginning of a new decade. Eyewitness Reporter Revathi Janaswamy asked some locals how they plan to celebrate.

“My dad’s birthday actually falls on New Years Eve. So it’s been a tradition that we celebrate both. This year it’s his big 5-0 so we’re doing a big party for him,” Alisha Black from Wilkes-Barre said.

“New Years Day I always go back to my parents house and we celebrate the old Pennlsylvania Dutch tradition of the pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatos, and peas for good fortune and good luck for the new year,” Alex Premici from Wilkes-Barre said.

“In 48 years we went out once. Otherwise we light the fireplace, have a couple drinks and my wife makes a wonderful dinner,” John Bauer from Wilkes-Barre said.

Others are trying something new this year.

“I wanna see go see the ball drop. It’s gonna be my first time. I know I plan to be there at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, I’m gonna be there for a long time,’ Rachel Rosario from Brooklyn, New York, said.

Locals say celebrating a new decade is a new experience for them.

“I was only four when we brought in the last one. So it’s kind of exciting. I don’t know how I feel about it yet,” Black said.

“It makes me feel a little old. But no I’m excited to actually remember this one. I was, let’s see, this is my second decade going into but the first time I remember it,” Premici said.

But New year’s Eve isn’t always the safest night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, last year officials arrested 406 people for driving under the influence during the holiday weekend. There were 642 crashes during December 29, 2018, and January 1st, 2019 – of which 64 involved alcohol. Locals have some advice to stay safe.

“Even as my self as a drinker I will drink but I will not drive. Do not get behind the wheel,” Rosario said.

“If we go to a party put keys in a basket, we’ll put it in a drawer, hide it from people,” Black said.

“Just use your head. Have a designated driver,” Premici said.