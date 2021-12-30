New Years Eve: Seafood prices soar, alcohol becomes scarce

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Prices across the board have gone up. Including lumber, gas, meat and your seafood tradition might be a bit pricier this New Year’s Eve.

Plus, alcohol to ring in the new year could be hard to find.

Seafood is a popular choice for many on the last day of the year. However, prices this year are turning some people away.

“Simply outrageous. I love seafood and it’s getting so expensive I stopped buying it,” Scranton resident Edie Cannavino explained.

Cannavino stopped to look at the seafood at Gerrity’s and says prices are high in all stores.

“The increase on them is ridiculous. You can’t afford it,” Cannavino said.

“Labor shortages, transportation costs, production being shut down overseas, all those contributing to extremely high costs this year,” said Mark Bradigan, Director of Operations, Gerrity’s Supermarkets.

Bradigan says restaurants are fully back open which is driving the demand back up this year.

“Last year we benefitted from increased availability of products. So this year with the restaurants open there is decreased availability. You’ve had an increase in demand as people go out to eat,” Bradigan said.

After you pick up your seafood you might want to stop and buy champagne to ring in the new year.

The Liquor Control Board tells Eyewitness News there is still a shortage of most of its products continuing its bottle limits at its Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

“No, I have not seen a shortage. I’ve seen a price rise,” said Maria Guillorme, Wilkes-Barre.

Guillorme is cutting back on her champagne or cava purchases for the new year.

“For Christmas, we had like six bottles but for New Year’s we are only going to have one because there is only two of us,” Guillorme explained.