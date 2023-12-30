PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New Year’s celebration in Luzerne County returns this year as Plains Township is getting ready for its Second Annual New Year’s Eve Brick Drop.

The event will take place at Fire Station No. 2 in Plains Township at around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The evening is family-friendly and consists of free live music, popcorn, and hotdogs.

There’s also a 50/50 Raffle taking place with proceeds going to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

The event commemorates the building of a brick wall in the downtown area of the township.

It will take place inside this year so rain or shine, the party will go on.

“The downtown of Plains forever has been known as the brick and to commemorate that several years ago we built a brick wall in the downtown through a grant that was given to us specifically for downtown beautification, downtown revitalization,” said Plains Township Commissioner Thomas Shubilla.

Again, the celebration kicks off at 11:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and ends at 12:00 a.m. with the brick drop and a non-alcoholic toast to ring in 2024.