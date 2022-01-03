New year, new toll increase on PA Turnpike

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It will now cost you more to travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A new toll increase kicked in with the new year and Eyewitness News shows you how it’s impacting commuters for the first work week of 2022.

Heading out the door Monday morning, drivers may notice two things. First, it’s bone-chillingly cold outside and secondly, drivers will pay more as they head through tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“It’s made me think more about getting the E-ZPass because I’ve never had the EZ pass, so the increase would probably make it worth getting now. I saw it’s up five percent,” said Joshua Hayden, Lake Ariel.

A five percent toll increase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike went into effect Sunday and it will impact both E-ZPass customers and toll by plate customers.

If you frequent the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you may know increasing tolls have become an annual thing. But the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said this is the first time in six years that toll increase was under six percent.

This will mark the 14th consecutive year turnpike tolls will rise.

According to the turnpike commission, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for toll by plate customers.

“The legislature asked the turnpike commission in 2007 to have a more prominent role in providing supplemental funding that benefits citizens across the commonwealth. That was the first time that the toll dollars weren’t only invested in maintaining and improving the turnpike system,” explained Carl DeFebo, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

DeFebo says his best advice for commuters is to turn to the E-ZPass to save money.

“E-ZPass is the least expensive way to travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Some customers can save as much as 60 percent on their tolls compared to non-E-ZPass users,” DeFebo said.

Even with its Abridged Funding Requirement, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission must continue to implement annual toll increases to repay debt incurred from borrowing nearly $8 billion to date.