WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens turned out Wednesday to see what will be the new Wright Center location in Luzerne County.

A news conference was held at the center’s future site located on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

The building is still under construction but plans are in place to open the first phase on January 9.

Doctors with the Wright Center say the addition to Wilkes-Barre will allow so many more people access to better healthcare.

“The Wright Center is really honored to be plunging in and making a deep investment right in the heart of Wilkes-Barre,” said Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, President and CEO of the Wright Centers for Community Health.

“We look at the need in Luzerne County, and especially Wilkes-Barre area and there’s a huge need for quality health care, non-discriminatory health care. So, we feel that we will be able to fill the void, we may not be able to take care of everyone but we will be able to take care of a large chunk of it,” said Dr. Jignesh Sheth, Chief Medical Officer for the Wright Centers for Community Health.

The center will provide family-friendly primary medical, behavioral, addiction and recovery services.

They hope to have the entire center complete by the end of 2023.