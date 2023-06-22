WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The new Sheetz in Wilkes-Barre will be holding a grand opening in July.

The location at 815 Kinder Street will be opening Thursday, July 6th at 9 a.m. as announced on Facebook.

The grand opening celebration will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will have giveaways throughout the day.

One customer will be able to win a $2,500 Sheetz Z-card, and two other drawings will award a $250 Z-Card.

To enter, there is no purchase necessary, you must be 18 or older, and you must be present at the time of the drawing.

Customers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the H&J Weinberg North Regional Food Bank. Everyone who donates will receive a Sheetz branded bag from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.