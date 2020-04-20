New unemployment system developed for those in PA impacted by COVID-19

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The commonwealth rolled out a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website also known as P.U.A. to further help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This system is geared towards assisting eligible workers who do not qualify for unemployment with bi-weekly filing and payments. An example of such workers are those who are self-employed.

However, people who can not show proof of work do not qualify. Right now, the state is just accepting applications for it.

“By the time this system is available, we can then have people proceed with payments without a hitch,” said Susan Dickinson, Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy Director.

Dickinson says P.U.A. claims will be covered from the time a person was laid off, not when they file the application.

“We want them to use these benefits. We want to get information out to them as quickly as possible. Want to get benefits out to them as quickly as possible,” said Jerry Oleksiak, Department of Labor & Industry Secretary.

On top of P.U.A., the state has a virtual assistant to answer questions and plans to add more staff. This will help deal with the volume and improve response time.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program won’t be fully rolled out for at least another two weeks.