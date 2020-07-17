New U.S. citizens sworn in during drive-by ceremony in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 103 new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a drive-through ceremony in downtown Scranton, with some still left to be sworn in. They represent 25 countries. The judges doing the swearing in were Mannion, Saporito and Mehalchick.







According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, over 756,000 people were naturalized in the country in fiscal year 2018. USCIS also says over 7.2 million citizens have been naturalized in the last decade.

Also in fiscal year 2018, Pennsylvania was among 10 states where 73% of all naturalized citizens lived. The full list (from most to least) is California, Florida, New York, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington.