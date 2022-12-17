NEW TRIPOLI, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday, December 17, was a day of mourning for two brave Lehigh Valley firefighters.

A viewing and funeral services were held on Saturday for the pair of first responders killed last week battling a Schuylkill County house fire.

The viewing and funeral services were quite emotional for firefighters Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris.

The public viewing for the ‘Community Fire Company of New Tripoli’ firefighters started at 8 a.m. and the middle school parking lot was filled for several hours with people showing up to pay their final respects.

The funeral service took place within the school’s auditorium, but there were multiple locations throughout the school that allowed visitors to live stream the service. They were prepared for the hundreds of people who came out to honor their local heroes.

Friends, family, and community members who never even had the chance to meet Paris and Gruber lined the sidewalks of the school. Those who worked alongside both men are proud of the community support they received.

“It’s been a tremendous support of our department, our families, and it’s been overwhelming to see the support of our community coming out to support Zach and Marvin. They deserve every bit of it because not every person is going to run into a burning building and just throw everything to the side and not think twice,” explained Bill McQuilken, President of the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli.

When a tragedy such as this occurs, it is incredible to see a community rally together as Eyewitness News had the opportunity to witness on Saturday.

