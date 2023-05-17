SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many struggling with addiction often make the choice to check themselves into a rehabilitation facility, but what happens once they leave?

After three years of planning and construction, a well-known building in Green Ridge will soon open as a transitional living facility.

The center is made for post-rehab recovery. The people Eyewitness News spoke to in the program agree it’s an important part of getting better.

A house in Scranton is opening its doors to 20 men, But this is no fraternity. The historic pink home on Green Ridge Street will open as a transitional living facility.

“Scranton produces recovery, it always has. We want to make a house designed for 18 to 35-year-old males to see that,” said Joe Van Wie, the CEO and Founder of Fellowship Houses.

The Fellowship Houses at Green Ridge comes in addition to the Willow House in Olyphant, both are designed to support men in their journey to sobriety.

“We wanted a chance to have our own house, a level of care, and do it ways that we knew were helpful to us in the past and better than ways we were seeing,” said Van Wie.

The men who live here are not in detox, their goal is to find out what happens next.

“People decide to go to rehab and then they go home, and you know, the percentages there aren’t really good,” said Fellowship Houses Intensive Outpatient and House Captain Ryan Barba.

“30 days is not even close to enough to heal for however long you’ve been using, drinking, whatever it is. Not even close to enough to fix your mindset,” said Erik Muchler, intensive outpatient and resident of Fellowship Houses.

The facility is set to open in mid-June and aims to help men who are looking for a transition back into normal life after completing their time at rehab.

The goal is to get residents back into academics, the workforce, and a stable life.

Those in recovery express how important this support system really is.

“It’s not about sobriety because anyone could be sober and they could be very unhappy. Having that connection, having a group, having constant support is really what makes you better,” said Duncan Maxwell, an Intensive Outpatient for Fellowship Houses.

“What we have here is something special. You have people that actually care and there’s a lot of structure. It’s something we as addicts or alcoholics aren’t really used to,” Barba explained.

Although the transitional living facility may be the last step for many, those in the program believe it is the first step to long-term recovery.

“You can convince yourself you want to get better, but if you don’t do anything about it, you’re not gonna get it,” Muchler stated.

The post-rehab recovery program is designed to last 90 days, but Van Wie says they will allow men up to two years if they need extra support.