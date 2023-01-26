STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau announced a new text service coming to two Pocono ski resorts.

Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau (PMVB) said that they have partnered up with SkiText to launch a texting service at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area and Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountian.

“SkiText is just another way our ski resorts aim to make the experience on the mountain even better for guests,” stated Chris Barret, President/CEO of the PMVB.

SkiText is a company that provides a way to communicate with its users to give them all the information needed for the slopes right from their mobile devices.

“SkiText offers guests resort-specific information that can assist in planning your trip from the beginning to end,” added Barret.

According to Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau, Ski Big Bear and Shawnee Mountain Ski are the first two resorts in the Pocono area to receive this free service.

For more information regarding SkiText go to PoconoSki.com