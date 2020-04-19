New technology keeps Williamsport residents informed during pandemic

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) City leaders all across the commonwealth are working together to make sure everyone is up to date on the latest coronavirus news.

One local mayor is now taking extra steps in relaying updates more efficiently.



Residents in Williamsport can now get updates regarding COVID-19 on their phones with “Text Williamsport.”

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter spoke to us about the program,”It’s just another tool for us to use of course we have your all regular media, print media, social media, so this just adds another tool to get messages out quickly.”

The city of Williamsport has officially launched Text Williamsport, using Citibot technology, America’s first interactive text messaging and customer service solution for community engagement with government.

“Its very fluid and you know there’s new information almost hourly it seems like some days and so this provides us a way that if there’s information that’s rapidly changing we can get that out quickly and whether the state and federal government release its new guidelines this gives us another tool to get it out to residents quickly,” Mayor Slaughter explained.

Citibot is offering a 60 day free trial during the COVID-19 pandemic for cities. Mayor Derek Slaughter tells us it was the perfect time to try it out.

Users just text “hello” to the number, register with a confirmation code and you’re good to go.

“At any time we push out a message it will go to everybody that subscribed and they can send us messages too,” Slaughter said. “For example people have already started using it so we got messages saying are you still picking up brush for example and we’re able to see that on the back end and we can respond and say yes we are still picking up brush.”

The new mechanism is monitored by the city’s administration and a team from Citibot.

Mayor Slaughter says residents can expect a response back within a day or two at the most, if not quicker than that.

Mayor Slaughter also tells Eyewitness News the service is one of those things where if he sees a lot of people utilizing it during this 60 day trial period, the city will then decide if they want to continue using this tool.