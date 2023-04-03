EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into who killed Robert Baron Sr. took just over six years before an arrest was made. After reading the affidavit, many people are wondering why it took that long.

Justin Schuback was arrested March 31 following the six-year investigation into the disappearance of Robert Baron Sr.

According to Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell, most of the case against Schuback was built in the early stages of their investigation. So why wait?

The affidavit states they obtained the cell tower records for Justin Schuback’s phone on July 5, 2018. Law enforcement hoped this would eventually lead them to where Baron Sr. could be found.

Despite cell tower records cutting down the search to a general area of Old Forge, Powell said the thorough searches and determination from law enforcement were unable to provide the results they wanted at the time.

Without Baron Sr., Powell said they didn’t have enough; they needed more.

The search for Baron rejuvenated in 2023 thanks to support from the FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team. Powell said law enforcement was able to use advanced forensic analysis tools to precisely locate where Schuback’s phone allegedly was.

Powell said the recent arrest was due to police finding Baron Sr.’s body, and where they found it.

But still, police said they found Schuback’s DNA in the inner door panel of Baron’s car on October 24, 2019, and further proved his DNA was likely on the steering wheel as well. So again, why no arrest?

DA Powell answered this in Friday’s press conference saying:

Certainly having a body helps, and that — that was a critical component, but it’s also the location of the body that helps, circumstantially, establish that Mr. Schuback is the one and only responsible person for this murder. Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell

Powell later clarified law enforcement is not done with their investigation. If there is any belief there is more to find, police will continue to investigate.

So it seems investigators have been attempting to gather as much evidence as they could before attempting to prosecute Schuback. After finding Baron Sr.’s body and receiving assistance from the FBI, Powell believes he now has enough to successfully prosecute this case.