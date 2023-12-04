YARDLEY, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Helping Pennsylvania communities recover from devastating floods is the reason behind a new task force created by state lawmakers.

In Bucks County Monday, Governor Josh Shapiro held a ceremonial bill signing near the tragic flooding that killed seven people in the summer.

Flood insurance used to be optional for homeowners, but now it’s required.

The bill hopes to give Pennsylvanians assistance by creating a flood insurance premium assistance task force, to recommend policies to make flood insurance more affordable for Pennsylvanians.

“No Pennsylvanian should be forced to fight their insurance company while sorting the wreckage of their family home or of their small business. Unfortunately, devastating floods like this one we saw here in Bucks County, well they are happening more and more across Pennsylvania and across this county,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro says he hopes to have concrete action in place by the time storms begin to strike again inevitably next summer.