WILKED-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes University is helping its new students get into the swing of things with their new student move-in and orientation program.

“So the e-mentors and our RA’s are working together to get residents all moved in across campus,” Morgan Steiner an orientation coordinator with the e-mentor program and resident assistant at Wilkes University

“So they check in here at the student center to get their keys and all their information that they need and then they can head over to their residence hall,” Steiner added.

Steiner says orientation is an important time because it helps new students feel at home in a new place.

“Everyone is nervous to come to college so doing something like this really shows them our Wilkes community, our neighborhood is really strong, we care about them and we want them here,” Steiner continued.

“It’s just a good way to keep everyone engaged and make sure that everyone feels safe and welcome and ready to go for the school year!” Steiner said.

University volunteers are giving students a helping hand with the move-in process all day long. Some students say they’re feeling a range of emotions about going to school for the first time.

“Mixed emotions. I’m excited, I’m nervous, sad to leave my family, excited to start a new chapter,” said Aiden Herman a freshman at Wilkes University.

But they say they’re happy with their choice. You can just feel that excitement here on campus on Thursday.