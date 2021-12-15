New strategy helps school nurses meet student’s health needs

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic has helped shine a spotlight on the role of the school nurse like Heights Murray Elementary School Nurse Tracey Glynn-Roulinavage.

Moses Taylor Foundation has released a unique needs assessment to help school administrators and the public, better understand that role.







The Moses Taylor School Nurse Support Strategy report makes several recommendations to support school nurses meet student health needs across the foundation’s 11-county-region in NEPA.

The recommendations include supporting emergent pandemic-related needs, addressing outdated-school health mandates, improving connections and understanding of the modern-day school nurse, supporting professional development opportunities for school nurses, and investigating school nurse staffing shortages and potential alternative funding sources for school nurses.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this story tonight at 6:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News