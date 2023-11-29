SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton has a new shared business office where companies and professionals can work.

Urban Co-Works is an office space where anyone can go if they work from home and want to get out of the house.

It’s located downtown on North Washington Ave and members pay a monthly fee to join.

The office contains a variety of desks, small private offices, phone booths for privacy during calls or Zoom meetings, and a kitchen.

The owner is excited to open up this first-of-its-kind place in the Electric City.

“You can grab a seat, you get access to wifi, a copy machine, kitchen, coffee, it’s all-inclusive,” said Urban Co-Works CEO Jeff Goronkinm.

The grand opening party and ribbon cutting will be held on Friday night at 4:00 p.m.