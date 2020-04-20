New Schuylkill County Commissioner sworn in

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The new Schuylkill County commissioner, Barron ‘Boots’ Hetherington was sworn into office last Thursday. He applied for the position after County Commissioner Frank Staudenmeier died last month.

Hetherington is a Republican with a long list of experience as a public servant including Union Township auditor.

He and is wife Robbin run their farm “B and R Farm” in Ringtown. His family has owned the land for seven generations.

