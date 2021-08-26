New school with bigger and better opportunities in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a lot of excitement from Wilkes-Barre Area school students, staff, and parents for its brand-new state-of-the-art building.

“The Wolfpack” consists of Coughlin, Meyers, and GAR high schools, it’s been years in the making, but now the Wilkes-Barre Area School District is ready to show off its latest creation.

“I think we are all very excited to have the opportunity to be in this brand-new school working as a team,” said Rob Watkins who is the 11th-grade principal.

“We’ll have an open house from 1 to 4 for the general public to come in and see exactly what all of the buzz is about,” said 12th-grade principal Colleen Robatin.

One building, three combined high schools, four principals, and two thousand students

“Ladies and gentlemen, behind me, this is success. Our graduates are not only prepared for post-secondary educations but are also leaders in our community, armed forces and possess the necessary skills to be productive members in the workforce,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian J. Costello.

In two weeks, thousands of students will walk through “Main street” which features the wolfpack seal and achievements of all three high schools.

“We’re giving them the keys to an educational palace. We’re looking forward to [september] 9th when they come in,” said 10th-grade principal Patrick Peters.

Some will begin athletics in the new gymnasium which has two basketball courts and even an indoor track looking over them, others will perform to the tune of an orchestra in the performing arts center. The new school has something for everyone.

“Some of the major perks to our school is the brand-new technology, state-of-the-art equipment and it’s really the nicest facility in northeast pa and probably the state,” said Michael Gerbeck, 9th-grade principal.

Out of the 80 million dollars this new state-of-the-art building cost, the district is expected to be reimbursed for around 33 percent of the project, but many say the education students can receive here will be priceless.