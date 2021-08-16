New school holds groundbreaking in South Williamsport

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In less than a year, students in Lycoming County will have a new school, thanks, in part, to one student winning a national contest back in 2015.

Between news stories and on PALive! he was able to pull off enough votes to win back then, his winnings are now helping the school launch in a new direction.

Mountain View Christian school officials broke ground on what will be its new 35,000 square-foot pre-K through eighth-grade facility with a church.

“For the school, it’s going to be really, really amazing,” said Jackson Fulmer in 2015. Does that name ring a bell? You might have voted for him in 2015 after seeing a feature story on his submission and appearing on PALive!

He won “Uncle Bens'” annual national contest called “Ben’s Beginners.” Jackson won $30,000 for his school, the check still hangs above the doors to the gymnasium nearly six years later.

“Sometimes when I walk past that sign, I high-five it. It’s really cool that someone as small as I was back then could really help towards a big project,” said eighth-grader Jackson Fulmer.

The new school will fit more than 150 students tripling its current enrollment.

“That $30,000 was incredible,” said Pastor Roy Weeden of the Williamsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Weeden told the crowd Monday, it’s not about the building and its technology

“God will always be impressive and while this building will also be impressive. It’s not nearly as impressive than our God,” said Pastor Weeden.

The new building will span from Fleming to Charles Street, the current building will be torn down and turned into a parking lot.

“We’ve been waiting for quite a while to break ground. It’s really exciting to see all that happen,” said Jacksons’ father, Jeff Fulmer.

The school is looking at getting accreditation to add ninth and 10th grade to its school.

While Jackson won $30,000 for his school he also won $15,000 for himself. His parents tell Eyewitness News that money is in savings for college.