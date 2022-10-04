WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A college in Lycoming County has opened a new safe house for students. The project has been in the making for years and it will serve as a resource for students healing from trauma and violence.

Located just steps away from campus is Lycoming College’s Alliance House, a new resource for students impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

“The alliance house is something that has been two years in the making, where we’ve been being responsive to ideas that have come forth from the alliance. Which is a group of faculty, staff, and students,” said Kacy Hagan, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Compliance at Lycoming College.

The multi-purpose house pulls together several resources that were already available on campus to one location.

“We’ll have counseling for victims of sexual violence. We have wise options that’s coming in once a week to do counseling services for free that are confidential to people. We even have a class that’s going on here that is on gender studies,” Hagan told Eyewitness News.

The house is not a residence, but students can take advantage of this space throughout the day. They also welcome volunteers.

“Any student who just wants to get involved and help to prevent those issues or to add awareness or to support victims,” Hagan explained.

Over 50% of women and nearly 1 in 3 men experience sexual violence in their lifetimes, according to the CDC.

Hagan says their goal is to end sexual violence and they encourage students to seek help through the alliance house.

“We can help and we will support them in whatever way they want to,” Hagan said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic or sexual abuse, please contact the number on your screen.