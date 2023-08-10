ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will be adding a new roller coaster called Iron Menace in 2024.

This will be the Northeast’s first-ever dive roller coaster. This coaster will be nearly 2,200 feet of track with a “hold and dive” element at a 95-degree angle and 152-foot drop.

The Iron Menace will have speeds up to 64 miles per hour and will have the first-ever tilted loop on a dive roller coaster.

This will be Dorney Park’s first new roller coaster since 2005 when Hydra opened.

“The Northeast’s first dive roller coaster is one of the largest capital investments in park history. With an exciting backstory that loosely connects riders to our area’s rich industrial roots, Iron Menace will become the eighth thrilling roller coaster at the park,” said Jessica Naderman, vice president and general manager of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom.

To celebrate this announcement Dorney Park will have a new deal on their 2024 Gold Pass. Anyone who buys the Gold Pass now will have unlimited visits for the rest of 2023 and all of 2024 and anyone who buys the pass before September 4, 2023, will be invited to an exclusive Iron Menace event.

For more information, you can go to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom website.